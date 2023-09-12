The Dwight Village Board met Monday September 11 in the lower level of the Public Services Complex.
In attendance were Trustees: Marla Kinkade, Pete Meister, Justin Eggenberger, Jenny Johnson, Brian Berta, and Mayor Paul Johnson. Absent was Randy Irvin.
Owners of a used car business, Lifetime Auto, that will be opening October 1 at the Dempsey Auto Dealer property at 101 Watters Drive in Dwight were on hand to introduce themselves. (see related story)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
- A payment on September 11, 2023 for bills of $311,639.78 was approved.
- The transfer of $8,375.25 from the General Fund (01) to the Capital Expenditures Fund (38) to pay for the remainder of computer upgrades was approved.
PUBLIC FORUM
- Craig Krug addressed the board regarding his request to have property on East Mazon Ave. rezoned to accommodate a landscape supply business. The matter will be reviewed by the Zoning Board.
VILLAGE REPORTS
Village Administrator Crissy Livingston
- The OSLAD Grant application for parks upgrade has been submitted and a response in early Spring is expected.
- Safe Routes to School Program Grants are being reviewed with the Village Engineer, North Central Illinois Council of Governments (NCICG), and representatives from the schools.
- A program is developed with the High School Photography Class to have them take pictures around town which will go on the new Village website.
- Livingston introduced Arien Whitehead, owner of Lifetime Auto, a used car business which will be at 101 Watters Drive.
EMS Chief Michael Callahan
- Ambulance 1824 has an engine oil problem and is being monitored by mechanics to identify necessary repairs.
- A grant from Enbridge for $4,020 has been received for rescue equipment.
Chief of Police Mike Nolan
- The two new officers are in week 3 of their field training and are doing well.
- Details of the Safety Act which goes into effect on October 18 are being identified and there appears to be little impact at the Village level.
- Preparations are underway for Harvest Days on September 21 – 24.
Director of Public Works Cory Scoles
- The Village is being dressed up in advance of Harvest Days.
Wastewater Treatment Operator Sarah Tutterow
- Nothing cool to report.
OLD BUSINESS
- A sidewalk repair pay request for Roy Hoegger was approved.
- A revised road closure request by the Dwight Harvest Days was approved.
- A pay request of $406,509.95 to Tobey Construction for work on William Street was approved.
NEW BUSINESS
- The DTHS Homecoming Parade Route request was approved for September 29.
- A curb cut request at 313 Prospect Ave. was approved.
- Trick or Treat hours were established from 4 to 7 p.m. on October 31.
The Board voted to enter into Executive Session with no action resulting.
The next Village Board meeting will be Monday September 25.