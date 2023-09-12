Dwight

The Dwight Village Board met Monday September 11 in the lower level of the Public Services Complex.

In attendance were Trustees: Marla Kinkade, Pete Meister, Justin Eggenberger, Jenny Johnson, Brian Berta, and Mayor Paul Johnson. Absent was Randy Irvin.

Owners of a used car business, Lifetime Auto, that will be opening October 1 at the Dempsey Auto Dealer property at 101 Watters Drive in Dwight were on hand to introduce themselves. (see related story)

FINANCIAL REPORTS

  • A payment on September 11, 2023 for bills of $311,639.78 was approved.
  • The transfer of $8,375.25 from the General Fund (01) to the Capital Expenditures Fund (38) to pay for the remainder of computer upgrades was approved.

PUBLIC FORUM

  • Craig Krug addressed the board regarding his request to have property on East Mazon Ave. rezoned to accommodate a landscape supply business. The matter will be reviewed by the Zoning Board.

 

VILLAGE REPORTS

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston

  • The OSLAD Grant application for parks upgrade has been submitted and a response in early Spring is expected.
  • Safe Routes to School Program Grants are being reviewed with the Village Engineer, North Central Illinois Council of Governments (NCICG), and representatives from the schools.
  • A program is developed with the High School Photography Class to have them take pictures around town which will go on the new Village website.
  • Livingston introduced Arien Whitehead, owner of Lifetime Auto, a used car business which will be at 101 Watters Drive.

EMS Chief Michael Callahan

  • Ambulance 1824 has an engine oil problem and is being monitored by mechanics to identify necessary repairs.
  • A grant from Enbridge for $4,020 has been received for rescue equipment.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan

  • The two new officers are in week 3 of their field training and are doing well.
  • Details of the Safety Act which goes into effect on October 18 are being identified and there appears to be little impact at the Village level.
  • Preparations are underway for Harvest Days on September 21 – 24.

Director of Public Works Cory Scoles

  • The Village is being dressed up in advance of Harvest Days.

Wastewater Treatment Operator Sarah Tutterow 

  • Nothing cool to report.

OLD BUSINESS

  • A sidewalk repair pay request for Roy Hoegger was approved.
  • A revised road closure request by the Dwight Harvest Days was approved.
  • A pay request of $406,509.95 to Tobey Construction for work on William Street was approved.

NEW BUSINESS

  • The DTHS Homecoming Parade Route request was approved for September 29.
  • A curb cut request at 313 Prospect Ave. was approved.
  • Trick or Treat hours were established from 4 to 7 p.m. on October 31.

The Board voted to enter into Executive Session with no action resulting.

The next Village Board meeting will be Monday September 25.