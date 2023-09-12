The Dwight Village Board met Monday September 11 in the lower level of the Public Services Complex.

In attendance were Trustees: Marla Kinkade, Pete Meister, Justin Eggenberger, Jenny Johnson, Brian Berta, and Mayor Paul Johnson. Absent was Randy Irvin.

Owners of a used car business, Lifetime Auto, that will be opening October 1 at the Dempsey Auto Dealer property at 101 Watters Drive in Dwight were on hand to introduce themselves. (see related story)

FINANCIAL REPORTS

A payment on September 11, 2023 for bills of $311,639.78 was approved.

The transfer of $8,375.25 from the General Fund (01) to the Capital Expenditures Fund (38) to pay for the remainder of computer upgrades was approved.

PUBLIC FORUM

Craig Krug addressed the board regarding his request to have property on East Mazon Ave. rezoned to accommodate a landscape supply business. The matter will be reviewed by the Zoning Board.

VILLAGE REPORTS

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston

The OSLAD Grant application for parks upgrade has been submitted and a response in early Spring is expected.

Safe Routes to School Program Grants are being reviewed with the Village Engineer, North Central Illinois Council of Governments (NCICG), and representatives from the schools.

A program is developed with the High School Photography Class to have them take pictures around town which will go on the new Village website.

Livingston introduced Arien Whitehead, owner of Lifetime Auto, a used car business which will be at 101 Watters Drive.

EMS Chief Michael Callahan

Ambulance 1824 has an engine oil problem and is being monitored by mechanics to identify necessary repairs.

A grant from Enbridge for $4,020 has been received for rescue equipment.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan

The two new officers are in week 3 of their field training and are doing well.

Details of the Safety Act which goes into effect on October 18 are being identified and there appears to be little impact at the Village level.

Preparations are underway for Harvest Days on September 21 – 24.

Director of Public Works Cory Scoles

The Village is being dressed up in advance of Harvest Days.

Wastewater Treatment Operator Sarah Tutterow

Nothing cool to report.

OLD BUSINESS

A sidewalk repair pay request for Roy Hoegger was approved.

A revised road closure request by the Dwight Harvest Days was approved.

A pay request of $406,509.95 to Tobey Construction for work on William Street was approved.

NEW BUSINESS

The DTHS Homecoming Parade Route request was approved for September 29.

A curb cut request at 313 Prospect Ave. was approved.

Trick or Treat hours were established from 4 to 7 p.m. on October 31.

The Board voted to enter into Executive Session with no action resulting.

The next Village Board meeting will be Monday September 25.