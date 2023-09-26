The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Monday, September 25.

Present at the meeting were Trustees Randy Irvin, Marla Kinkade, Justin Eggenberger, and Jenny Johnson. Absent were Pete Meister and Brian Berta.

Also in attendance were Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, and Village President Paul Johnson.

The Minutes of the September 11, 2023, Village Board Meeting and payments for September 25, 2023 bills of $34,827.80 were approved.

The Treasurer’s Report July 2023 was also approved.

In Public Forum, Randy Irvin, speaking on behalf of Dwight Harvest Days Committee, offered his thanks to everyone involved with another successful Harvest Days weekend, especially all Village employees for their team-work and cooperation.

In his report, Village President Johnson echoed Irvin’s sentiments giving his acknowledgement of everyone’s efforts during Harvest Days weekend.

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston reported the Village is working on the Safe Routes to School grants in conjunction with Dwight High School and Grade School. The grants will carry a request for $250,000 each. In addition, work is being done with Chamlin and Associates regarding Lead Service line grants.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan reported there were no critical calls downtown during the Harvest Days event. He added Dwight High School will be holding their Homecoming celebration on this upcoming weekend which will include a bonfire on Thursday (September 28) with the parade and football game on Friday. He added that Dirt Works was in the process of cleaning up the vacant lot at the end of Burbeck Drive.

Director of Public Works Cory Scoles reported that mowing had been completed along the creek banks and behind Circle K.

Village Water Operator Joey Fritsch informed the Board that one of the village water wells had tested above minimum levels of arsenic and has been taken out of service. Public notices are in the process of being sent out to residents. The Village will be working with city engineers to identify solutions.

In New Business the following matters were addressed:

Resolutions were passed in favor of submitting the Safe Route to Schools Grants for both the Grade School and Hight School.

Village Treasurer of 18 years, Diane Jensen submitted her resignation effective September 30, 2023 and Village Administrator Crissy Livingston was appointed as the new Village Treasurer.

A Bucket Brigade request by Dwight Lions Club on October 13 and 14.

Permission was granted Debbie Jargstorf to organize and coordinate Christmas caroling at the Windmill on December 2.

The next regular Village Board Meeting will be Monday October 9.