Sept. 5

Dwight played Watseka at home September 5. Dwight (169) was able to beat out Watseka (175).

Top scorers were Will Trainor 38 and Jack Groves 39.

Aug. 28

Trojans had a great day at home beating Putnam County (194) and Henry-Senachwine (175) with a team score of 155.

Individual Scores-

Will Trainor- 36

Andrew Gartke- 39

Tracer Brown- 39

Jack Groves- 41

Aug. 21

Dwight played at Nettle Creek Golf Course in the Irish Invitational taking second place with a score of 351. Host school Seneca won the eight team event with a score of 350.

Dwight Scores- Will Trainor 78(second place finish) Tracer Brown 84, Jack Groves 88, Maddux Delong 101, Andrew Gartke 103 and Zack Kinzler 119

Aug. 15

Dwight Varsity Boys Golf had a great day out on Spring Creek Golf Course coming in third place overall as a team with Jack Groves placing second and Will Trainor placing fourth in individuals.