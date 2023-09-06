Sept. 5
Dwight played Watseka at home September 5. Dwight (169) was able to beat out Watseka (175).
Top scorers were Will Trainor 38 and Jack Groves 39.
Aug. 28
Trojans had a great day at home beating Putnam County (194) and Henry-Senachwine (175) with a team score of 155.
Individual Scores-
Will Trainor- 36
Andrew Gartke- 39
Tracer Brown- 39
Jack Groves- 41
Aug. 21
Dwight played at Nettle Creek Golf Course in the Irish Invitational taking second place with a score of 351. Host school Seneca won the eight team event with a score of 350.
Dwight Scores- Will Trainor 78(second place finish) Tracer Brown 84, Jack Groves 88, Maddux Delong 101, Andrew Gartke 103 and Zack Kinzler 119
Aug. 15
Dwight Varsity Boys Golf had a great day out on Spring Creek Golf Course coming in third place overall as a team with Jack Groves placing second and Will Trainor placing fourth in individuals.