The Dwight Trojans showed great effort at the Herscher Invite on Saturday, Sept. 23rd.  The JV boys team finished 3rd as a team, and seven individuals medaled taking top ten spots in their respective races.
JV: 25th-Luke Josefik (26:59) 20th-Aiden Bodine (23:07) 19th-Kaden Cavaness (23:02) 7th- Logan Bovelle (19:23) 2nd- Tyler Gibbons (18:22) 6th- Grace Olson (27:54) 4th- Brooklyn Todd (26:14) 1st-Maddie Simms (22:35)
 VARSITY: 2nd- Mikayla Chambers (19:56) 66- Frank Lasser (21:00) 5th- Tristan Chambers (16:43).

There were many great performances from the athletes today as we keep seeing better and better times.  We ar very pleased with this great group of runners.

Pictured- left to right: Mikayla Chambers (2nd-V) , Brooklyn Todd (4th- JV) Tristan Chambers (5th-V) Maddie Simms (1st-JV) and Grace Olson (6th (JV) were 5 of our 7 medalists for the Herscher Invite today! (Not pictured Logan Bovelle- (7th-JV) and Tyler Gubbins (2nd-JV).