The Dwight Trojans showed great effort at the Herscher Invite on Saturday, Sept. 23rd. The JV boys team finished 3rd as a team, and seven individuals medaled taking top ten spots in their respective races.
JV: 25th-Luke Josefik (26:59) 20th-Aiden Bodine (23:07) 19th-Kaden Cavaness (23:02) 7th- Logan Bovelle (19:23) 2nd- Tyler Gibbons (18:22) 6th- Grace Olson (27:54) 4th- Brooklyn Todd (26:14) 1st-Maddie Simms (22:35)
VARSITY: 2nd- Mikayla Chambers (19:56) 66- Frank Lasser (21:00) 5th- Tristan Chambers (16:43).
There were many great performances from the athletes today as we keep seeing better and better times. We ar very pleased with this great group of runners.