The sixth grade girls opened their season with a defeat to Manteno 1- 18. Izzy Pittinger and Skylar Burke did a great job of directing the offense. Skylar Burke led the team with one point and had seven rebounds. Lila Tjelle had five rebounds. Claire Tjelle had three rebounds and led the team with four steals. Charleigh Wilkie snagged five boards.

In the second game Dwight fell 3- 30. Leading the Redbirds was Aubrey Watts with two points Olivia Turner had one point and grabbed two rebounds. Delani Leonard led the team with three rebounds. Izzy Pittinger subbed in and grabbed three boards.