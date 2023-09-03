The Dwight/GSW Trojans had a great effort at the Twilight in the Woods meet in Seneca on Friday, Sept. 1st. The boys junior varsity team pulled together to win a 3rd place award out of 21 teams present. Helping the boys jv team were Luke Josefik placing 41st with a time of 22:52, Aiden Bodine placing 29th with a time of 18:46, and Kaden Cavaness placing 28th with a time of 18:45. Also helping these team efforts and earning individual honors as well were Frank Lasser placing 9th with a time of 15:59, Tyler Gubbins placing 6th with a time of 5:11, and Logan Bovelle placing 5th with a time of 15:06. The junior varsity girls also put in some great effort on the hilly course with Grace Olsen finishing 17th in her first cross country race with a time of 21:34. Earning top fifteen honors for the girls were Brooklyn Todd with a 13th place and finishing time of 20:56, and Maddie Simms placing 4th with a time of 18:29. Mikayla Chambers stood out from the field of runners with her first place finish of 15:47. Tristen Chambers also represented the Trojans well in the boys varsity 3-mile race with an award winning 7th place finish of 18:05. This is an incredibly hilly and difficult course. The Trojan’s efforts and times were very impressive. Great job Trojans!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

