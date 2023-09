9/12

The Dwight girls hosted a quad at Dwight Country Club on Tuesday September 12. Team scores were:

Seneca 207

Watseka 215

Dwight 249

Low score was:

Morris, Ella McDonnell,

Seneca, Julie Hogan 48,

Watseka , Jasmine Essington 48

Dwight Bella Dinelli 49

Seneca Piper Stenzel 49.

The Dwight Trojan Girls Golf Team participated in the St. Bede Tee Off Classic on August 14 and Bella Dinelli had the team low score with a 103. This tied her for 6th overall.