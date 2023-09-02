9/1/23
|SCORE BY QUARTER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|Final
|St Edward
|6
|0
|0
|8
|0
|14
|Dwight
|8
|25
|0
|7
|0
|40
The Dwight Trojans took control in the 2nd quarter and went on to defeat Elgin St. Edward 40-14 in their 2023 home opener Friday September 1.
The Visiting Green Wave opened the scoring mid-way through the first quarter on an 11 yard pass. The extra point attempt was no good.
The Trojans tied up the game at the 2:12 mark in the quarter on a 6 yard run by Dylan Crouch. Conner Telford connected with Tristan Larkin on the extra point pass as the Trojans tacked on 2 more points to take the lead 8-6.
Early in the 3rd quarter Seth Robertson rambled 61 yards int the end zone and the lead was extended to 14-6. The extra point attempt after this score was no good.
The Trojans added another score on a 2 yard run by Robertson. Angel Martin’s point-after kick upped the score to 21-6.
Caiden Nelson joined in the scoring, running in from the 12 yard line, and the home team took a commanding 27 – 6 lead. The extra point attempt failed.
Before the first half was over, Conner Telford completed a 24 yard scoring pass to Drew Anderson and the Troajns went into the break leading 33 – 6.
At the 11:02 mark in the third quarter, Caiden Nelson score his second touchdown of the day on a 16 yard scamper from the 16. Angel Martin kicked another point after and the differential grew to 40 – 6.
The visitors from St. Edwards added a tally of their own late in the 4th quarter. They made good on the point after run but that was as close as they could get and the final score was 40 – 14 in favor of the Trojans.
Seth Robertson led the Trojans in rushing with 166 yards on 14 carries. Caiden Nelson also had a strong night racking up 121 yards on 13 attempts.
Conner Telford threw for 60 yards, connecting on 4 of 5 passes. The Green and White amassed 397 total yards in the game.
Evan Cox was leading tackler for the Trojans with 8. Seth Robertson was close behind with 7 tackles.
The Dwight Trojan’s next game will be their first in the newly-formed Chicagoland Prairie Conference, away against Norridge (Ridgewood) on September 9.
|TEAM
|QTR
|TIME
|SCORE
|PLAYS
|TOP
|SCORING SUMMARY
|St Edward
|1
|:00
|6-0
|[TD] 23 Not Found pass complete to 11 Player 11 for 1 yards
|St Edward
|1
|8:40
|6-0
|[PAT Failed] Extra Point
|Dwight
|1
|2:12
|6-6
|[TD] 21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB rush for 6 yards
|Dwight
|1
|2:12
|6-8
|4
|1:35
|[PAT] 3 Conner Telford,QB/DB pass complete to 80 Tristan Larkin,TE/DT for 3 yards to St
|Dwight
|2
|10:41
|6-14
|[TD] 22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB rush for 61 yards
|Dwight
|2
|10:41
|6-14
|[PAT Failed] 12 Angel Martin,K/P Extra Point
|Dwight
|2
|9:32
|6-20
|[TD] 22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB rush for 2 yards
|Dwight
|2
|9:32
|6-21
|2
|0:55
|[PAT] 12 Angel Martin,K/P Extra Point
|Dwight
|2
|6:16
|6-27
|[TD] 5 Caiden Nelson,RB/OLB rush for 12 yards
|Dwight
|2
|6:16
|6-27
|[PAT Failed] 12 Angel Martin,K/P Extra Point
|Dwight
|2
|1:32
|6-33
|[TD] 3 Conner Telford,QB/DB pass complete to 1 Drew Anderson,WR/DB for 24 yards to St
|Dwight
|2
|1:32
|6-33
|[PAT Failed] 3 Conner Telford,QB/DB pass incomplete to 21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB
|Dwight
|4
|11:02
|6-39
|[TD] 5 Caiden Nelson,RB/OLB rush for 16 yards
|Dwight
|4
|11:02
|6-40
|4
|1:12
|[PAT] 12 Angel Martin,K/P Extra Point
|St Edward
|4
|10:48
|12-40
|[TD] 7 Player 7 rush for 1 yards
|St Edward
|4
|10:48
|14-40
|3
|1:37
|[PAT] 8 Not Found Not Found pass complete to 11 Player 11 for 3 yards
|Dwight
|RUSHING
|ATT
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB
|14
|166
|11.9
|61
|2
|5 Caiden Nelson,RB/OLB
|13
|121
|9.3
|22
|2
|21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB
|3
|10
|3.3
|6
|1
|3 Conner Telford,QB/DB
|3
|10
|3.3
|7
|0
|23 Ryan Hilt,RB/OLB
|3
|22
|7.3
|9
|0
|25 Ayden Collom,RB/OLB
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|44 David Paige-Gomez,RB/DT
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|40 Alex Roge,RB/LB
|3
|5
|1.7
|4
|0
|Total
|43
|337
|7.8
|61
|5
|PASSING
|ATT
|CMP
|YDS
|SAC
|LG
|TD
|INT
|RTG
|3 Conner Telford,QB/DB
|5
|4
|60
|0
|24
|1
|0
|156.3
|Total
|5
|4
|60
|0
|24
|1
|0
|156.3
|PASS RECEIVING
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB
|1
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|1 Drew Anderson,WR/DB
|2
|2
|35
|17.5
|24
|1
|11 Joey Starks,TE/DB
|2
|1
|21
|21.0
|21
|0
|Total
|5
|4
|60
|15.0
|24
|1
|PUNTING
|NO
|TB
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|IN20
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO
|FC
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|KICKOFFS
|NO
|TB
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|SH
|12 Angel Martin,K/P
|7
|0
|104
|14.9
|31
|-19
|Total
|7
|0
|104
|14.9
|31
|-19
|KICK RETURNS
|NO
|FC
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|7 Owen Woods,WR/DB
|1
|0
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0
|5
|2.5
|5
|0
|DEFENSIVE
|UA
|AS
|TOT
|SK
|YDS
|IN
|F
|FR
|TD
|7 Owen Woods,WR/DB
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB
|5
|2
|7
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1 Drew Anderson,WR/DB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10 Evan Cox,QB/LB
|4
|4
|8
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|64 Will Anderson,T/DT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11 Joey Starks,TE/DB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23 Ryan Hilt,RB/OLB
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50 Kyler Starks,G/DT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25 Ayden Collom,RB/OLB
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51 Graham Meister,T/DT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40 Alex Roge,RB/LB
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|23
|8
|31
|2
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
8/26/23
|Fieldcrest
–
|20
|Final
|19
|Dwight
0-1
|SCORE BY QUARTER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|Final
|Fieldcrest
|6
|6
|8
|0
|0
|20
|Dwight
|0
|0
|7
|12
|0
|19
Conner Telford passed for 21 yards, completing 4 of 9 attempts.
Evan Cox led the team in tackles with 9.
The Trojans will next take on Elgin St. Edward Friday September 1 at home. This will be their first competition in the new Chicagoland Prairie Conference.
|Dwight
|RUSHING
|ATT
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB
|11
|77
|7.0
|12
|2
|3 Conner Telford,QB/DB
|7
|30
|4.3
|9
|1
|24 Ayden Roff,RB/DB
|5
|54
|10.8
|49
|0
|21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB
|6
|77
|12.8
|39
|0
|Total
|29
|238
|8.2
|49
|3
|PASSING
|ATT
|CMP
|YDS
|SAC
|LG
|TD
|INT
|RTG
|3 Conner Telford,QB/DB
|9
|4
|21
|0
|13
|0
|1
|12.0
|10 Evan Cox,QB/LB
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39.6
|Total
|10
|4
|21
|0
|13
|0
|1
|8.3
|PASS RECEIVING
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB
|2
|2
|20
|10.0
|13
|0
|24 Ayden Roff,RB/DB
|1
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB
|4
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|11 Joey Starks,TE/DB
|3
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|4
|21
|5.3
|13
|0
|PUNTING
|NO
|TB
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|IN20
|4 Asher Kargle,RB/DB
|1
|0
|52
|52.0
|52
|1
|12 Angel Martin,K/P
|1
|0
|37
|37.0
|37
|0
|Total
|2
|0
|89
|44.5
|52
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO
|FC
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|KICKOFFS
|NO
|TB
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|SH
|12 Angel Martin,K/P
|3
|0
|59
|19.7
|46
|0
|Total
|3
|0
|59
|19.7
|46
|0
|KICK RETURNS
|NO
|FC
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|44 David Paige-Gomez,RB/DT
|1
|0
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Total
|1
|0
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|DEFENSIVE
|UA
|AS
|TOT
|SK
|YDS
|IN
|F
|FR
|TD
|22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3 Conner Telford,QB/DB
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB
|5
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10 Evan Cox,QB/LB
|7
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25 Ayden Collom,RB/OLB
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11 Joey Starks,TE/DB
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65 Terry Wilkey,G/DT
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7 Owen Woods,WR/DB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|80 Tristan Larkin,TE/DT
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23 Ryan Hilt,RB/OLB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55 Landon Burkhardt,G/DT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Total
|34
|4
|38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0