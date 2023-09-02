9/1/23

SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 OT Final St Edward 6 0 0 8 0 14 Dwight 8 25 0 7 0 40 The Dwight Trojans took control in the 2nd quarter and went on to defeat Elgin St. Edward 40-14 in their 2023 home opener Friday September 1. The Visiting Green Wave opened the scoring mid-way through the first quarter on an 11 yard pass. The extra point attempt was no good.

The Trojans tied up the game at the 2:12 mark in the quarter on a 6 yard run by Dylan Crouch. Conner Telford connected with Tristan Larkin on the extra point pass as the Trojans tacked on 2 more points to take the lead 8-6.

Early in the 3rd quarter Seth Robertson rambled 61 yards int the end zone and the lead was extended to 14-6. The extra point attempt after this score was no good.

The Trojans added another score on a 2 yard run by Robertson. Angel Martin’s point-after kick upped the score to 21-6.

Caiden Nelson joined in the scoring, running in from the 12 yard line, and the home team took a commanding 27 – 6 lead. The extra point attempt failed.

Before the first half was over, Conner Telford completed a 24 yard scoring pass to Drew Anderson and the Troajns went into the break leading 33 – 6.

At the 11:02 mark in the third quarter, Caiden Nelson score his second touchdown of the day on a 16 yard scamper from the 16. Angel Martin kicked another point after and the differential grew to 40 – 6.

The visitors from St. Edwards added a tally of their own late in the 4th quarter. They made good on the point after run but that was as close as they could get and the final score was 40 – 14 in favor of the Trojans.

Seth Robertson led the Trojans in rushing with 166 yards on 14 carries. Caiden Nelson also had a strong night racking up 121 yards on 13 attempts.

Conner Telford threw for 60 yards, connecting on 4 of 5 passes. The Green and White amassed 397 total yards in the game.

Evan Cox was leading tackler for the Trojans with 8. Seth Robertson was close behind with 7 tackles.

The Dwight Trojan’s next game will be their first in the newly-formed Chicagoland Prairie Conference, away against Norridge (Ridgewood) on September 9.

TEAM QTR TIME SCORE PLAYS TOP SCORING SUMMARY St Edward 1 :00 6-0 [TD] 23 Not Found pass complete to 11 Player 11 for 1 yards St Edward 1 8:40 6-0 [PAT Failed] Extra Point Dwight 1 2:12 6-6 [TD] 21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB rush for 6 yards Dwight 1 2:12 6-8 4 1:35 [PAT] 3 Conner Telford,QB/DB pass complete to 80 Tristan Larkin,TE/DT for 3 yards to St Dwight 2 10:41 6-14 [TD] 22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB rush for 61 yards Dwight 2 10:41 6-14 [PAT Failed] 12 Angel Martin,K/P Extra Point Dwight 2 9:32 6-20 [TD] 22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB rush for 2 yards Dwight 2 9:32 6-21 2 0:55 [PAT] 12 Angel Martin,K/P Extra Point Dwight 2 6:16 6-27 [TD] 5 Caiden Nelson,RB/OLB rush for 12 yards Dwight 2 6:16 6-27 [PAT Failed] 12 Angel Martin,K/P Extra Point Dwight 2 1:32 6-33 [TD] 3 Conner Telford,QB/DB pass complete to 1 Drew Anderson,WR/DB for 24 yards to St Dwight 2 1:32 6-33 [PAT Failed] 3 Conner Telford,QB/DB pass incomplete to 21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB Dwight 4 11:02 6-39 [TD] 5 Caiden Nelson,RB/OLB rush for 16 yards Dwight 4 11:02 6-40 4 1:12 [PAT] 12 Angel Martin,K/P Extra Point St Edward 4 10:48 12-40 [TD] 7 Player 7 rush for 1 yards St Edward 4 10:48 14-40 3 1:37 [PAT] 8 Not Found Not Found pass complete to 11 Player 11 for 3 yards

Dwight RUSHING ATT YDS AVG LG TD 0 .0 0 0 22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB 14 166 11.9 61 2 5 Caiden Nelson,RB/OLB 13 121 9.3 22 2 21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB 3 10 3.3 6 1 3 Conner Telford,QB/DB 3 10 3.3 7 0 23 Ryan Hilt,RB/OLB 3 22 7.3 9 0 25 Ayden Collom,RB/OLB 1 2 2.0 2 0 44 David Paige-Gomez,RB/DT 1 1 1.0 1 0 40 Alex Roge,RB/LB 3 5 1.7 4 0 Total 43 337 7.8 61 5 PASSING ATT CMP YDS SAC LG TD INT RTG 3 Conner Telford,QB/DB 5 4 60 0 24 1 0 156.3 Total 5 4 60 0 24 1 0 156.3 PASS RECEIVING TAR REC YDS AVG LG TD 22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB 1 1 4 4.0 4 0 1 Drew Anderson,WR/DB 2 2 35 17.5 24 1 11 Joey Starks,TE/DB 2 1 21 21.0 21 0 Total 5 4 60 15.0 24 1 PUNTING NO TB YDS AVG LG IN20 PUNT RETURNS NO FC YDS AVG LG TD KICKOFFS NO TB YDS AVG LG SH 12 Angel Martin,K/P 7 0 104 14.9 31 -19 Total 7 0 104 14.9 31 -19 KICK RETURNS NO FC YDS AVG LG TD 7 Owen Woods,WR/DB 1 0 5 5.0 5 0 21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 Total 2 0 5 2.5 5 0 DEFENSIVE UA AS TOT SK YDS IN F FR TD 7 Owen Woods,WR/DB 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB 5 2 7 1 5 0 0 0 0 21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Drew Anderson,WR/DB 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 10 Evan Cox,QB/LB 4 4 8 1 5 1 0 0 0 64 Will Anderson,T/DT 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Joey Starks,TE/DB 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Ryan Hilt,RB/OLB 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Kyler Starks,G/DT 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Ayden Collom,RB/OLB 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 51 Graham Meister,T/DT 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Alex Roge,RB/LB 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 23 8 31 2 10 2 0 0 0

8/26/23 Fieldcrest

– 20 Final 19 Dwight

0-1

SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 OT Final Fieldcrest 6 6 8 0 0 20 Dwight 0 0 7 12 0 19

In dramatic fashion, the Dwight Trojans went for 2 with 1:26 left in the game, but got stopped at the one, and lost their opening game on the road to Fieldcrest, 20 -19. After trailing by 20, the Trojans cut the lead to 20 – 7 with 2:46 left to go in the 3rd quarter on a one yard run by Conner Telford. The point after kick by Angel Martin was good. Seth Robertson scored mid-way through the 4th quarter on an 8 yard run. The PAT was no good. With 1:26 left in the game, Seth Robertson scored again on a 10 yard run to draw the Trojans within one. The Knights kept the Trojans out of the end zone on the point after play and held on for the win. The Trojans were led in rushing by Seth Robertson with 77 yards on 11 attempts and Dylan Crouch with 77 yards on 6 runs.

Conner Telford passed for 21 yards, completing 4 of 9 attempts.

Evan Cox led the team in tackles with 9.

The Trojans will next take on Elgin St. Edward Friday September 1 at home. This will be their first competition in the new Chicagoland Prairie Conference.

Dwight RUSHING ATT YDS AVG LG TD 22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB 11 77 7.0 12 2 3 Conner Telford,QB/DB 7 30 4.3 9 1 24 Ayden Roff,RB/DB 5 54 10.8 49 0 21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB 6 77 12.8 39 0 Total 29 238 8.2 49 3 PASSING ATT CMP YDS SAC LG TD INT RTG 3 Conner Telford,QB/DB 9 4 21 0 13 0 1 12.0 10 Evan Cox,QB/LB 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 39.6 Total 10 4 21 0 13 0 1 8.3 PASS RECEIVING TAR REC YDS AVG LG TD 22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB 2 2 20 10.0 13 0 24 Ayden Roff,RB/DB 1 1 2 2.0 2 0 21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB 4 1 -1 -1.0 0 0 11 Joey Starks,TE/DB 3 0 0 0.0 0 0 Total 10 4 21 5.3 13 0 PUNTING NO TB YDS AVG LG IN20 4 Asher Kargle,RB/DB 1 0 52 52.0 52 1 12 Angel Martin,K/P 1 0 37 37.0 37 0 Total 2 0 89 44.5 52 1 PUNT RETURNS NO FC YDS AVG LG TD KICKOFFS NO TB YDS AVG LG SH 12 Angel Martin,K/P 3 0 59 19.7 46 0 Total 3 0 59 19.7 46 0 KICK RETURNS NO FC YDS AVG LG TD 44 David Paige-Gomez,RB/DT 1 0 11 11.0 11 0 Total 1 0 11 11.0 11 0 DEFENSIVE UA AS TOT SK YDS IN F FR TD 22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB 7 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Conner Telford,QB/DB 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB 5 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Evan Cox,QB/LB 7 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Ayden Collom,RB/OLB 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Joey Starks,TE/DB 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 65 Terry Wilkey,G/DT 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Owen Woods,WR/DB 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 80 Tristan Larkin,TE/DT 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Ryan Hilt,RB/OLB 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 55 Landon Burkhardt,G/DT 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Total 34 4 38 0 0 0 1 0 0