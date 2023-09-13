The Dwight FFA Harvest Days Tractor Show will take place on Sunday, September 24 in downtown Dwight. Tractors will line up on Franklin Street again this year, near the intersection of Franklin and Delaware.

Sign-up begins at 7:00 a.m. with all entries registered and in place by 9:00 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.

All are welcome to attend and participate in the tractor show.

Participants can choose to join the Harvest Days Parade beginning at 12:45 p.m. Instructions will be given at the show for those wishing to drive in the parade.

The tractor show is sponsored by the Dwight FFA and its alumni. For more information, please contact Dan Parker, 815-228-4706.”