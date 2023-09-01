The DGS Cross Country Team competed on Tuesday August 29th against Morris Grade School, Lockport Oak Prairie, and Reed-Custer in Morris. This was their first meet of the season with some great performances. Two runners placed in the top ten, Mekhi Hakey (6th) and Axel Kargle (7th). The times for their 2-mile race are below:



Boys:

Mekhi Hakey 13:22

Axel Kargle 13:30

Kevin Peterson 15:42

Dean Carey 15:59

Sawyer Kucera 18:36

Abbott Lundberg 23:01

Dawson DeLong 24:47

Stone Skelton 27:01

Girls:

Carrigan Crouch 17:21

Aubrey Watts 23:40