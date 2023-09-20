COVID Vaccination Updates

Livingston County, IL – On September 11, 2023, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved use of a reformulated COVID booster (2023-2024 formula). This vaccine is highly recommended for individuals 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised.

The Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) does not yet have the COVID vaccine available while awaiting further guidance from the federal and state government as to the procedures for distributing the new COVID vaccine. As a result, the COVID vaccine will not be available at community flu clinics. People are encouraged to continue to check the LCHD’s website (www.lchd.us) for availability updates.