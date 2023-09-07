Week 4 scores:
Momence vs Dwight
MM—Momence 30 Dwight 6
JR— Momence 28 Dwight 32
SR— Momence 25 Dwight 14
Central vs PBL
MM—Central 12 PBL 7
JR— Central 28 PBL 6
SR— Central 46 PBL 19
IW vs Watseka
MM— IW 6 Watseka 20
JR— IW 12 Watseka 7
SR— IW 70 Watseka 6
**Editor’s Note: If you find the story above of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents.</e
**Editor’s Note: If you find the story above of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents.