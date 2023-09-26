Advisory: Special Weather Statement – Landspout Tornadoes Possible Through This Afternoon

1:39 PM Tuesday September 26 2023

Landspout Tornadoes Possible Through This Afternoon

Conditions are favorable for the development of funnel clouds, which could potentially touch down and become a brief landspout tornado.

Landspout tornadoes tend to be shorter lived and less intense than more dangerous supercell tornadoes.

Conditions are not currently favorable for the development of super cell tornadoes.

In addition, the strongest thunderstorms this afternoon will be capable of producing cloud to ground lightning strikes, hail, heavy downpours.

Should you spot a landspout tornado this afternoon, seek shelter in an interior room of a sturdy structure. If your outside and hear thunder or see lightning, head indoors until the thunderstorm safely passes.