A Wildly Beneficial Wetland Field Day for Hunters at Feather Prairie Farm

Hunters, hunting dog trainers, and landowners who want hunting areas are invited to a special event at Feather Prairie Farms near Dwight, IL, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 2–6 pm.

Just one year ago, the Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association restored a 0.58-acre wetland scrape and built a 2.01-acre wetland for treating tile drainage at the 12.3-acre project on Feather Prairie Farm. The Wetlands Initiative’s Smart Wetland Program and the US Fish & Wildlife Service’s Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program provided the design and covered the construction costs. In addition, Illinois Pheasants Forever planted a short and tall grass native habitat to attract wildlife and pollinators to the area.

In addition to touring the tile treatment and restored wetlands, visitors can watch a hunt dog training demonstration and hear two expert researchers speak about upland birds, waterfowl, and wetland management.

Event Agenda