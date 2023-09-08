Dwight @ Odell – 8th Grade Girls Dwight @ Odell – 8th Grade Girls

9/26/23

The 8th grade Redbirds put in a great effort and battled all game but lost their season opener to Odell 25-10. Olivia Buck was the leading scorer with 5 points, Kaitlyn Todd had 3 points and Addi Avilez and Emma Anderson each added 2. Grace Tjelle and Kaitlyn Todd led the team in rebounds with 4 a piece with Leanne Ruth, Addi Avilez, Olivia Buck, Sienna Burke, Carrigan Crouch, Sarah Stukel and Emma Anderson all grabbing 2 rebounds. Kaitlyn Todd led the defense with 3 steals with Leanne Ruth, Addi Avilez, Olivia Buck and Carrigan Crouch each had 2 steals. The Rebirds’ will have their home opener Thursday against Wilmington.

Dwight @ Odell – 7th Grade Girls 9/26/23

Last night the 7th Lady Redbirds played against Odell for their opening game of the season. The ladies started off strong in the first quarter to lead 7-4. In the second and third quarter, Odell matches our intensity on the court and made some outside shots, resulting in the Ramgals leading at the top of the 4th quarter. The Lady Redbirds put additional pressure on the Ramgals on our press to get some quick shots in the paint. The Redbirds caught up to the Ramgals but we’re unable to secure the win. Final score was 27-28.