Women in Ag Me eting

Come join the Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District for a Women in Ag Meeting – Conservation Options That Form the Fabric of Your Land. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Livingston County Farm Bureau office, 901 W Howard St, Pontiac, IL 61764. Registration and coffee will be at 8:30 am with the meeting starting at 9:00 am. Lunch is provided.

Engage with other women in a day of discussion and learning of basic conservation concepts, including whole-farm planning, erosion control and water quality. We will be using everyday items you may have around your house to illustrate conservation concepts. Whether you own land or not, you can come and learn about the conservation practices that are being used to help our environment. We will also be screening the documentary film “Living Soil.”

If you would like to attend this meeting, RSVP to Becky Taylor, 815-844-6127, ext. 3, or rebecca.m.taylor@il.nacdnet.net, by August 15, 2023. There is no charge for this event, we only ask that each participant brings along a quilted item to be used as part of our discussion. Hope to see you there!