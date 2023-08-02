What’s New in Dwight – Aug. 2 edition…… Dwight Laundromat has new owners and is being refurbished. Inside Dwight Laundromat Construction of the new DTHS Athletic Practice Facility continues. Brick is being applied to the facade on the west end of Kresl Gymnasium. The concession stand at Dwight Athletic Field is undergoing a makeover. Concession stand at DTHS Athletic Field. Patching of the Downtown Streets by Nicor has been completed. Park Street patching. New signage at PNB Kewanee limits parking to bank customers. Heritage Health is under new ownership. Construction of the West William Street apartment complex continues. West William apartment complex. The jungle at the end Burbeck Drive will be sold at auction on August 15. Share this:TwitterFacebook