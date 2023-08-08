The Village of Dwight will hold a public meeting on August 14th, from 5:30 – 6:15 pm, 209 S. Prairie Ave. Dwight, IL (Village ESDA room located in the basement), to get community input and ideas for proposed improvements and additions to Renfrew Park. Grant funding is available to eligible local government units through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to develop public outdoor recreation areas. All ideas for the proposed development are welcome and are helpful in the grant application process. Hope to see you there!

