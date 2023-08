Congratulations to Officer Julia Santiago and Officer Tyler Calhoun for graduating from the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center. They were sworn in by Village Clerk Whitney Scott, at the Village Board Meeting on Monday August 28. and will now go through a 12-week Field Training Program. The Dwight police force will now be at full staff. Pictured above are (l to r), Santiago, Chief of Police Mike Nolan, and Calhoun.

