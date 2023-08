Last night the A softball team won 9-5 against Reed Custer ‘B’. Lyla Cacello got an in-the-park home room off of an error. Lily Eddy had a great double that scored 2 runs. Brynn Christensen also had a great hit that scored a run as well. Brynn also did great on the mound with 15 strikeouts for the Lions. The girls played really well in the field to hold Reed Custer and secure their win.

