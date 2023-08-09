Smoking Cessation Classes in Livingston County

The Livingston County Health Department (LCHD), in partnership with IHR Counseling Services, is continuing to offer free Courage to Quit smoking cessation classes. This Respiratory Health Association certified course is three sessions and a great way to learn new skills to help kick your smoking and/or vaping habit and find support with others who are working to do the same.

Below is the remaining 2023 Courage to Quit class schedule. All classes begin at 5pm.