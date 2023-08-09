Smoking Cessation Classes in Livingston County
The Livingston County Health Department (LCHD), in partnership with IHR Counseling Services, is continuing to offer free Courage to Quit smoking cessation classes. This Respiratory Health Association certified course is three sessions and a great way to learn new skills to help kick your smoking and/or vaping habit and find support with others who are working to do the same.
Below is the remaining 2023 Courage to Quit class schedule. All classes begin at 5pm.
- Pontiac: IHR Counseling Services (920 W Custer Ave) – August 21, 28, and September 11
- Flanagan: Flanagan Public Library (124 S Main St) – September 25, October 2, and 16
- Chatsworth: Chatsworth Township Library (501 School St) – October 24, 31, and November 14
- Dwight: Prairie Creek Public Library (501 Carriage House Ln) – November 29, December 6, and 13
Registration is required. Please call Erin Fogarty, LCHD Health Education & Marketing Director, at 815-842-5908 for questions and to sign-up. If you are unable to attend any of the scheduled courses, other reasonable accommodations may be made. More information can be found on the LCHD’s website: www.lchd.us.