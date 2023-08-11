At Oaks by the Rivers Edge, Pontiac (formerly the Elks Golf Course)

The Lady Irish Golfers began their season at the TriPoint Chargers Scramble Tournament today and scored an 80 as a four person best shot team and placed third. The Lady Irish were led by seniors Julia Hogan and Addison Stiegler, Junior Shelby Welsh and Sophomore Camryn Stecken. Great start to build a great season Lady Irish Golfers!

1. Mahomet Seymour 70

2. Prairie Central 79

3. Seneca 80

4. Dwight 81

5. Pontiac 84

6. Illinois Lutheran 92

7. St. Anne’s 93