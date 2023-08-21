REGULAR MEETING OFTHE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF

DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On August 16, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Tim Henson called the meeting to order at 6:09 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Tim Henson; Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: Kim Frauli

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Cathy Ferguson, AD

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

Mr. DeLong noted that the Boys Baseball team was awarded a 2022-23 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, which means they posted a GPA of between 3.0 and 4.0 for the academic year.

The Board also received several thank you notes from FFA officers thanking them for their support this past school year.

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Amie Thompson was in attendance to give a brief DEA report. She reported that she heard a lot of positive feedback regarding all of the building projects.

Mr. Pittenger informed the Board that enrollment should be around 220 again this year. He also reported that the Therapy Dog that we applied for a couple of years ago should be here in the fall. Anna Ruskin has been appointed as the handler.

Ms. Ferguson reported that she is very happy with the numbers for sports participation this year. And she is excited with a young enthusiastic coaching staff.

SUPERINTENDENT REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following items:

1) Summer Wrap-Up: The new practice facility frame is up, but after a discussion with Narvick, it most likely won’t be complete until February.