SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF
DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230
Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On August 16, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Tim Henson called the meeting to order at 6:05 p.m.
PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Tim Henson; Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle ABSENT: Kim Frauli
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Cathy Ferguson, AD
This meeting was held to discuss modification of the school code—Implementing Four Full School Improvement Days, beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
Mr. DeLong wants to move away from the Monday early releases and into full SIP days. This begins the waiver process to achieve that. There was no public comment regarding this proposal.
Moved by Sulzberger, seconded by Bunting, to adjourn the meeting at 6:07 p.m. Roll Call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
REGULAR MEETING OFTHE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF
DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230
Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On August 16, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Tim Henson called the meeting to order at 6:09 p.m.
PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Tim Henson; Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle
ABSENT: Kim Frauli
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Cathy Ferguson, AD
PUBLIC COMMENT
None
NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS
Mr. DeLong noted that the Boys Baseball team was awarded a 2022-23 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, which means they posted a GPA of between 3.0 and 4.0 for the academic year.
The Board also received several thank you notes from FFA officers thanking them for their support this past school year.
REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Amie Thompson was in attendance to give a brief DEA report. She reported that she heard a lot of positive feedback regarding all of the building projects.
Mr. Pittenger informed the Board that enrollment should be around 220 again this year. He also reported that the Therapy Dog that we applied for a couple of years ago should be here in the fall. Anna Ruskin has been appointed as the handler.
Ms. Ferguson reported that she is very happy with the numbers for sports participation this year. And she is excited with a young enthusiastic coaching staff.
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
Mr. DeLong reported on the following items:
1) Summer Wrap-Up: The new practice facility frame is up, but after a discussion with Narvick, it most likely won’t be complete until February.
- 2) Social Worker: Due to a resignation at the GS, our Social Worker Abby Taplin has moved over to the GS. However, Taplin will be here in the building on Tuesday and Friday afternoons. The GS will back charge the HS for this time, and the cost for this has been budgeted.
- 3) EV Car: A Ford Mustang Mach-E was purchased earlier this summer with the e-vehicle grant that was received through ComEd. We added a driver’s ed brake on the passenger side. We are trying to avoid having to install a charging station as we are able to download the information that ComEd is requiring for data tracking purposes, but we don’t yet know if we can go without the station. The car was 100% grant funded.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
- 1) Minutes of the June 21, 2023 Regular Board Meeting
- 2) Minutes of the June 21, 2023 Amended Budget Hearing Board Meeting
- 3) Minutes of the June 21, 2023 Public Hearing—Interfund Transfer
- 4) Bills
- 5) Approve Retirement, Cathy Ferguson, Athletic Director
- 6) Approve Resignation, J. Golden, Varsity Baseball Coach
- 7) Approve Resignation, Lindsay Haren, Paraprofessional
- 8) Affirm Employment, Allison Boyd, Special Education Teacher
- 9) Approve Employment, Dennis Buck, Freshman Girls Basketball Coach
- 10) Approve Employment, Jerry McDowell, Varsity Baseball Coach
- 11) Approve Employment, Dan Duffy, Volunteer Football Coach
- 12) Approve Employment, Larry Lane, Volunteer Cross Country Coach
- 13) Approve Employment Transfer, Martha Cockerham, Paraprofessional
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong held the second reading of PRESS Policy 112 updates and asked for final approval.
Mr. DeLong reported that after much discussion over the Valedictorian/Salutatorian situation, he and Mr. Pittenger feel that a good compromise would be to bring those positions back but to continue with cum laude status and not class rank. Val/Sal would be based on GPA. The Board was accepting of this proposal.
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong gave his presentation on the proposed 2023-24 Budget. Due to the use of existing Education Funds towards the new Practice Facility, we expect a deficit budget of approximately $3.4M this year. This budget will be available for viewing until the September meeting at which time it will be adopted.
Mr. DeLong reviewed the Serious Safety Hazard Designation and verified that it continues to exist.
Mr. DeLong asked for approval of the Waiver Request for the Modification of the School Code to Implement up to Four Full School Improvement Days, beginning the 2024-25 school year.
Mr. DeLong set the Public Hearing for the 2023-24 Budget for September 20, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., prior to the Regular Meeting.
Moved by Scheuer, seconded by Sandeno, to enter Executive Session at 6:58 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.