Registration Underway for Morris Hospital Corn Fest 5K Run

August 4, 2023, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers will host its annual Corn Fest 5K on Saturday, September 30, from Morris Elementary School, 2001 Dupont Avenue, Morris, as part of the Grundy County Corn Festival. The race begins at 9 a.m. and is preceded by a Youth Fun Run for children 10 and under beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Early bird registration for the 5K run is currently underway through August 26 for $25 per person. From August 27-September 27, the registration fee increases to $28. Race day registration is $30.

The first 300 pre-registered 5K participants will receive a unisex shirt available in adult sizes only.

The course is a 3.1 mile USATF certified course that starts on Dupont Avenue in front of Morris Elementary School and winds through residential neighborhoods. Awards will be presented to the top three in each age group, along with overall awards presented to the top three males and females.

The Youth Fun Run is $10 per child whether registering in advance or on race day. Children ages 6-10 will run a half mile course around the grounds of the school starting at 8:15 a.m., followed by a 100 yard run for children 5 and under at 8:30 a.m. Children registered for the Youth Fun Run will receive a short sleeve cotton t-shirt available in youth sizes only.

Online registration is available now through September 27 at raceroster.com/72494. Or, go to morrishospital.org/events and click on the Special Events category for the link to Race Roster. After September 27, participants may register in person on race day at Morris Elementary School between 7:30-8:45 a.m. For more information, call the Morris Hospital Wellness office at 815-705-7358.