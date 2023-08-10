Redbirds 2023 Fall After Strong Showing By Saratoga – Aug 9

Redbirds 2023 couldn’t keep up with Saratoga and fell 8-2 on Wednesday.

Redbirds 2023 were the first to get on the board in the first when Johnson scored after tagging up.

Saratoga took the lead in the bottom of the first. Conley grounded out, scoring two runs, to give Saratoga the edge, 2-1.

Redbirds 2023 scored on a passed ball, which helped Redbirds 2023 tie the game at two in the top of the second.

In the bottom of the second, Saratoga broke up the tie when an error scored two runs. Then a walk by Conley followed to extend the lead to 5-2.

Conley earned the win for Saratoga. They allowed one hit and zero runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out eight and walking four. Olson led things off on the hill for Redbirds 2023. The starting pitcher gave up three hits and five runs (two earned) over four innings, striking out seven and walking three. Carey stepped on the mound first for Saratoga. The starting pitcher gave up zero hits and two runs (one earned) over one and one-third innings, striking out two and walking four.

Johnson went 1-for-3 at the plate to lead Redbirds 2023 in hits. Olson led Redbirds 2023 with one run batted in. Wood led Redbirds 2023 with two walks. Overall, the team had a strong eye at the plate, amassing eight walks for the game.

Lee went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Saratoga in hits. Timmons went 1-for-4 at the plate as the catcher led the team with two runs batted in. Conley led Saratoga with two walks. Overall, the team had a strong eye at the plate, accumulating seven walks for the game.

Redbirds 2023 will travel to MVKBB A 23 for their next game on Thursday.