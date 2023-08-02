Congratulations!
to Senior softball standout Erin Anderson as she has been named to the Kankakee Daily Journal All-Area Team.
to Erin as she continues her softball career at Heartland Community College.
Kudos to Sophomores Averi Jury & Luke Gallet who were both chosen as Special Mention for the Kankakee Daily Journal All-Area Teams in Softball & Baseball.
to Sarah Parker who placed 4th in Creed Speaking & Issy Bunting who placed 5th in Extemporaneous Speaking. Both girls placed in the top 5 in the state for Public Speaking as a Freshman & Sophomore!