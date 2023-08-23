Public open house set for Aug. 31 to discuss proposed Old Route 66 improvements from Chenoa to Pontiac

OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend an informational open house to view and comment on the proposed improvement alternatives and potential impacts to Old Route 66 from Chenoa to Pontiac during the Planning and Environmental Linkages study.

The event will be held:

Thursday, Aug. 31

4 to 7 p.m. Pontiac Recreation Center 900 N. Elm St., Pontiac

The public is invited to stop by at any time during the scheduled meeting hours to view graphics and displays, discuss design concepts with IDOT staff, ask questions, and provide public comment. There will be no formal presentation.

To request reasonable accommodations, contact David Alexander at (815) 434-8468 (TTY (800) 526-0844, Voice Users (800) 526-0857) or in writing to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 700 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa, IL 61350. The meeting room is accessible to persons with a disability.

A PEL study is a collaborative and integrated approach to transportation decision-making that considers environmental, community, and economic goals early in the transportation planning process. The PEL process allows IDOT to engage with the public, develop or refine a purpose and need statement, and perform preliminary screening of alternatives during the planning process, in advance of initiating the Phase I preliminary design and environmental documentation.

The proposed project would rehabilitate Old Route 66 and will consider safety improvements. More information about the project is available at https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/old-route-66- planning-and-environmental-linkages-study.html.