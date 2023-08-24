The Prairie Singers present their 36th annual concert series this September. The concert for this fall is entitled, “Look at the World”.

A variety of music including Broadway, religious, autumnal, patriotic and folk tunes will be presented.

There will be only two concerts offered this September as the singers return to a fall schedule.

The first concert will be at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Seneca, Sunday, September 10 at 2 p.m.

The second presentation will be at the at 6:30 p.m.

The Prairie Singers are a chamber ensemble composed of singers from LaSalle, Grundy, and Will county. For further information contact George McComb 815-287-9806.