I am Paul Ducat and I am expressing my interest to office of Senator of the 53rd district in Illinois. Senator, Thomas M. Bennett has recently made the decision to retire after this current term.

I come to the 53rd district with experience. I’m the current Vice-Chairman, to the Iroquois County Board. I’m the former Vice-Chairman, to the Iroquois County precinct committee. I’m the former Vice-Chairman, to the Emergency Telephone System Board. I am driven to help our community grow.

My mission is to serve as a responsible individual to give everyone a chance to have hope, be heard, and live a better life.