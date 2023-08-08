(August 8, 2023 | PEORIA, Ill.) – OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce that effective immediately, patients who are enrolled in BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois Medicaid will be able to access all OSF HealthCare hospitals and physicians as part of their insurance plan. The coverage applies across the state of Illinois and includes access to OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria, the most comprehensive children’s hospital in the state outside of Chicago. “Medicaid is an incredible asset in the communities we serve as many of our patients count on this program for medical coverage assistance,” said Bob Sehring, chief executive officer, OSF HealthCare. “We are glad to partner with BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois to expand options for Medicaid beneficiaries.” Medicaid helps ensure that the health care needs of vulnerable patients are met, including children, parents and caretakers, and people with disabilities. “Across the communities we serve, we have the opportunity to impact 200,000 lives through this new partnership,” said Michael Wells, president of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center and interim president of OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. “As a destination center that provides the highest levels of pediatric and neonatal intensive care, it’s critical that patients’ insurance carriers support and ensure members’ access.” BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois Medicaid memb

ers have access to a wide range of health care services through OSF HealthCare beginning now. In addition to primary care services, members will benefit from in-network inpatient admissions as well as laboratory tests, x-rays, medical equipment and more. For more information, members can contact BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois Customer Service at 1-855-639-2258. Information is also available by visiting the OSF HealthCare website.