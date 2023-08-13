Ronald F. Simmons, husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away on August 9, 2023, at his residence in Sun City West, Arizona, at the age of 82. He was born on August 2, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois.

Ron’s journey began in Braidwood, Illinois, where he grew up and attended school. In 1977, Ron married his wife Cheryl and moved to Dwight. The marriage came with two young children, Drew, and Michelle. Ron’s dedication and love for Drew and Michelle transcended the role of stepfather. He championed their aspirations, celebrated their victories, and provided support from childhood through adulthood. He set an example of hard work, building financial security, and planning for the future.

Ron had a zest for life; he loved dancing, golfing, and traveling with Cheryl, they also shared a passion for luxurious cruises and traveled frequently with close friends Larry and Linda Copes. Together they saw the most beautiful places in the world including Alaska, Panama, Baltic, and the Mediterranean.

In the later years of retirement, after he and Cheryl moved to Sun City West, Arizona, Ron discovered a talent for creating vibrant stained-glass art that became special pieces treasured by family members. He spent most mornings on his patio watching the local wildlife start their days. He recently adopted a family of quail that became his daily companions, running to him for a morning treat. He also enjoyed playing bingo and taking casino trips with friends and family.

His greatest source of pride and joy was found in his grandchildren: Courtney 23, the daughter of Michelle and Jay Schmit of Cortland, Illinois and Cross, 18, Maverick 13, and Katya 11 – the children of Drew and Liz Louis of San Diego,

Ron also leaves behind a brother Phil (Joann) of Henderson, Nevada, and a sister Jeannie (Ken) Corbin of Braidwood, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lambert and Sadie, his son David, and his brother George.

A small family service to celebrate Ron’s life will be held later this year, a moment to remember a life well-lived, a love deeply felt, and a legacy that endures.