Mary A. Krieg, age 96, of Kankakee passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee. She was born June 30, 1927 in Kankakee, the daughter of Orville & Hazel (Genshaw) Warren. Mary married Duane Krieg on May 13, 1945 at Grand Prairie United Methodist Church in Bonfield. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2018.

Mary was a homemaker. She loved going to Harvestview in Herscher to visit residents. Mary enjoyed watching sports that her children and grandchildren participated in and quilting. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mary was a member of Grand Prairie United Methodist Church in Bonfield and was very involved in the church.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Alan & Sharon Krieg of Essex and Jerry & Corinne Krieg of Bourbonnais; one daughter and one son-in-law, Lynn Hartman of Bradley and Chuck Quick of Bonfield; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; eleven step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild plus one on the way; and two step-great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Mary is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Cathy Quick; one grandson, Jason Krieg; one sister and brother-in-law, Gretchen & Gene Gadbois; and one brother, Byron Warren.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held at Grand Prairie United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be held at Grand Prairie United Methodist, Bonfield.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care or Grand Prairie United Methodist Church.

