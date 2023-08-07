Marjorie Ann (Meredith) Clark, age 85 of Braceville Township, Illinois died Sunday, August 6, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 18, 1938 in Braceville, Illinois, Marjorie was a daughter of Shannon and Vergie (Downs) Meredith. She was raised and educated in the Braceville area, and attended Gardner and Braceville schools. On June 22, 1957, Marjorie married Evan D. Clark in Gardner, Illinois, and together they would live and raise their family in Braceville Township. She was employed for DeMert and Daughtery in Coal City for 14 years and with Dwight Coils for 9 years, all the while being the loving matriarch of her home. Marjorie was well known for her cooking and baking, especaily for her chocolate chip cookies. She loved horses, and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. Marjorie’s greatest joy was attending her children’s, grandchildren’s, and her great grandchildren’s various events.

Survivors include her six children: Cindy (Don) Kersch of Reddick, Illinois, Karen (Larry) Donovan of Dwight, Illinois, Kathy (David, Sr.) Simms of South Wilmington, Illinois, Stephanie (Jeff) Sorensen of Champaign, Illinois, Phillip (Dawn) Clark of Dwight, Illinois, and Colleen (Bud) Turner of Campus, Illinois; nineteen grandchildren and thirty-three great grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Tom Wendell of Diamond, Illinois; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Evan on December 12, 2013; one daughter, Kimberly Clark in infancy, and one grandson, Michael Turner in infancy; and her brothers and sisters: Trilla (Oliver) Rossio Fisher, Dorothy Meredith, Freida (Walt) Lawless, Lloyd Meredith, Helen Wendel, Millie (James) Stewart, Bob Meredith, Jack Meredith, and her twin brother, Jim Meredith.

Per her wishes, cremation rites are being accorded and a graveside service will be Friday, August 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in Braceville Gardner Cemetery where Marjorie will be laid to rest with her husband.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Marjorie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Kankakee County Humane Foundation in St. Anne.

Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Homes and Crematory in Gardner (815) 237-2526.