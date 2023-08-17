John T. Emm, 86 of Ransom passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ransom, with Fr. Bowan Schmitt officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Ransom. Pallbearers will be Annaleah Emm-Grubbs, Dylan Emm, Daniel Grubbs, Sean Bodznick, Pat Leheney, and Paul Luckey, and Honorary Pallbearer is Jim Hatzer. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM Tuesday at Hagi & Schultz Funeral Home, Streator with visitation to follow from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Cemetery for the new fence project.

John was born May 7, 1937 in Streator, a son of Howard L. and Anna P. (Kelly) Emm. He married Barbara A. Leheney on July 16, 1960 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Streator. She preceded him in death on December 20, 1993.

Surviving are two sons, Timothy J. (Heather) Emm, and Thomas J. (Janice) Emm, both of Ransom; two grandchildren, Annaleah (Daniel) Emm-Grubbs of Dwight, and Dylan Emm of Ransom; a sister, Kathryn (Donald) Luckey of Streator; two brothers, William “Willy” (Rita Pshak) Emm of Tonica, and Neil (Mary Ann) Emm of Streator; a sister-in-law, Donna (Roger) Madsen of Spirit Lake, IA; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara; and a sister, Margaret Morgan.

John was a 1955 graduate of Streator High School. He had farmed his whole life growing corn and beans and raising pigs and cows. He had also worked for LeRay Roofing and Dependable Welding, both in Streator.

John was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ransom. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, LaSalle County Farm Bureau and the Illinois Pork Producers. He was a former member of the Allen Township Fire Department. John was awarded the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree in Farming.

He enjoyed watching college basketball and old shows. He was an avid University of Illinois Fan and a St. Louis Cardinals fan.

