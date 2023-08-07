Jason Wilkinson Enger, 52, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 26th, at his home in Morris, IL, with his son by his side. Jason was born on September 16, 1970, the son of James Raymond and June (Welsh) Enger. He was a 1988 graduate of Dwight High School, in Dwight, IL, and Joliet Junior College. He was a welder and recent job planner at Dresden Nuclear Station. He was the lead singer in several bands for many years, currently Retro Circus.

He was preceded in death by his father in 2019; maternal and fraternal grandparents, Douglas and Addie Welsh, and Raymond “Bud” and Eileen Enger; his aunt and uncle, Dick and Jean Parker and cousins, Eric White and Ben Ortiz.

He is survived by his mother, June, of Dwight; his daughter, Brooklyn Enger of Morris; his son, Liam Enger, of Morris; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Per his wishes, Jason was cremated. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Morris Country Club, 2615 US Route 6 in Morris from 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Jason was full of energy, and everyone who knew him could feel his love for life, music, good food, and his children. He was always the first person to crack a joke and his humor and mood-making ability is unmatched. He was a very loving father and loved unconditionally. He was very passionate about cooking, and he loved trying new recipes and going to restaurants with diverse foods. As many people know, he was also a great singer and loved singing whenever he got the chance. He will live on in the songs that make you think of him. He will be missed by so many people, but he will always be here in spirit.

