Age 82 of Wilmington, Illinois, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno, Illinois.

Born November 22, 1940 in Centralia, Illinois, Gary was the son of Luther Elvin and Blanche Mary (Stybr) Hish. He attended Ludwig Grade School in Lockport and graduated from Lockport Township High School with the Class of 1958. Following high school, Gary attended Joliet Junior College where he earned his Associates Degree in 1962. He went on to enter into the United States Navy in 1964, where he made his career for the following 26 years as a Submarine Missile Tech.

On July 6, 1969, Gary married the love of his life, Julianne Jackson in St. Liborius Church in Steger, and together they made a home and raised their daughter. Following his retirement from the Navy, Gary gained employment with the United States Postal Service, where he worked in Maintenance on the North Shore, and later relocated to Wilmington in 2006.

A life member of both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and National Rifle Association, Gary enjoyed reading, fishing, his guns and anything John Wayne. He took pleasure reading, particularly wild West literary works by Louis Lamour, loved his trucks, and was a fan of professional football. Gary will be remembered as a quiet man with an immense sense of humor, who knew how to use it strategically.

Survivors include his loving wife, Julianne; daughter and son-in-law, Marnie and Jonathan Jones of Wilmington; two granddaughters: Grace and Tracy; one uncle and aunt, Donald and Velda Hish of Bloomington; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dave Czys of Wilmington, Mary Ellen Rivero of Prescott, Arizona, Francine Jackson of Denver, Colorado, Terrence (Helen) Jackson of Glenview, Illinois, and Timothy (Michelle) Jackson of Ashville, North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as cousins, including his cousin Bernard Vigna of Gardner, and his son Dean who is his Godson.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Blanche, and one sister, Gale Czys.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow Thursday morning, August 31, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Burial with full military honors will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Pallbearers will be: Jonathan Jones, Mark Czys, Bret Czys, Brendan Czys, Evan Czys and Blain Czys.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Gary’s memory to the Illinois Veterans Home Volunteer Services, 1 Veterans Way in Manteno, Illinois.

