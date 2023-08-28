Floyd “Fred” Frank Ward, 74, of Sun City, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Boswell Hospital in Sun City, Arizona after an extended illness. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Fred was born on July 22, 1949 in Hardy, Arkansas to Hugh & Marie Ward. He married Colleen Moyemont on May 9th, 1973. Fred held Colleen’s hand and walked through 50 years of marriage.

Fred was a very private person with a very gentle heart. Family always came first and he loved to banter, especially with his wife. He and Colleen enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee, and cooking together. While they faced many challenges in life, they always rose to the challenge. They had a full, happy life raising their two children, Lee and Jeremy. When Lee started having health issues, they welcomed him and his two children, Alex at 5 years old and Tatum at 3 years old, into their home. They didn’t hesitate to continue to raise their two grandchildren after Lee’s sudden death.

Fred was a Veteran, serving proudly in the United States Navy for 4 years. After leaving the service, he installed school lockers and then attended school for appliance repair, eventually opening his own business in Dwight, Illinois – Fred’s Appliance Clinic. In 1983, they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where Fred worked in appliance repair for Montgomery Ward. In 1989, Fred was transferred to Phoenix, Arizona where he and Colleen finally found their forever home.

Fred is survived by his wife Colleen of Sun City, AZ, son Jeremy Anderson-Ward (Kris Anderson-Ward) Albany, New York, two grandchildren, Alex Ward (Cody Hutchins), Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Tatum Ward, Boulder, Colorado. Fred is also survived by many of his Moyemont family, nieces, and nephews. As well as his brother, Michael Ward, who held a special place in his life. He was blessed to have a special relationship with his “favorite” brother in-law, Jim Moyemont. And a wonderful friendship with Walt & Patty Reinert, and John Lamberton.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, brother Henry “Butch,” his son Lee, and his grandson, Jacob.