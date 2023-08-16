Dorothy L. “Tootie” Watters, 92, of Dwight, formerly of Tuscon, Arizona, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2023 at Lightways Hospice in Joliet, IL. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will be at a later date in Alexis Cemetery in Alexis, IL.

Tootie was born on May 27, 1931 at her home in Galesburg, IL. She was the daughter of Floyd and Juanita (Bengston) Beckstead. She married Winfield S. Watters on January 9, 1952 in Jacksonville FL. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are a son, Mark (Diana) Watters, grandchildren Christopher Watters of Dwight, Alyssa (Kevin) Kucera of Dwight, great-grandchildren Sawyer, Harper, and Callan Kucera, all of Dwight, lifelong friend Dorothy Lundquist, and dear to her heart, Joan Boynton, Judy Nelson, Lisa Cavanaugh, and Felicia Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Michael Watters, and a brother, Robert Beckstead.

Tootie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodfarm. She owned the A&W/Watters Drive-In in Dwight for 16 years and worked for 23 years at Evergreen FS in Blackstone, IL Tootie loved animals with a passion and truly cherished her pets. She was an exceptional mom and granny and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

This obituary can be read and guestbook signed at www.hagermemorial.com