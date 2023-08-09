Donna Bell (Bratt) Haag, age 91, of Pontiac, passed away at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac, in Pontiac, IL.

A funeral will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the United Methodist Church of Cullom, in Cullom, IL. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, also at the church. Chaplin Joyce Rinkenberger will be officiating. Memorials in Donna’s memory may be made to OSF Hospice or to the United Methodist Church of Cullom.

Donna was born on November 8, 1931, in Rural Cornell, to Donald and Georgia (Boyd) Bratt. She married James Leroy Haag on February 1, 1947. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2021.

Survivors include her five children: Linda (Larry) Ruhl of Heyworth, IL, Julee Foster of Edgewood, NM, Nancy Haferkamp of Edgewood, NM, Donald (Donita Forneris) Haag of Pontiac, IL, and Doug (Sara Casson) Haag of Cullom, IL; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister: Cheri (Armin) Strutzenberg and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one sister: Barbara Wainer.

Donna attended Pontiac High School. She then went on to marry the love of her life, James, and together they had their five children. She had a full-time job of being a homemaker and farmer’s wife.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Cullom, Red Hat Society, and the Chief City Saddle Club.

Donna enjoyed traveling and camping. She especially enjoyed spending many winters in Arizona with her husband. Donna also loved being a farmer’s wife and helping out in the fields. She was a wonderful wife and mother who was truly devoted to her family.

Donna will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

This obituary may be viewed, and a guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com or visit us on Facebook.