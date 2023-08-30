Donald Lardi

Age 83, of South Wilmington, IL passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born on October 11, 1939 in South Wilmington to the late Armand “Shorty” and Mary Constance (nee Cherfoli) Lardi. He married Patricia Christensen on October 20, 1962 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington. A veteran of the United States Army, Don was a jack of all trades who was employed by Caterpillar Tractor Company for 43 years; as well as being an electrician and a farmer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Braidwood for 64 years. He enjoyed working and socializing, but above all else he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Patricia Lardi; daughters, Julie (Tom) Connor of Morris, IL and Jodie (Dana) Fair of South Wilmington, IL; grandchildren, Kennedy Fair and Addison Fair both of South Wilmington, IL, Cade Connor of Morris, IL and Tommy (Consuelo) Connor of San Antonio, TX; brothers, Dan (Rosalie) Lardi, Denis (Wanda) Lardi and Dale (Joy Blondin) Lardi, all of South Wilmington; sister-in-law, Wendy (Michael) Martin of Cape Coral, FL; and brother-in-law, Ron (Jocelyn) Christensen of Fort Pierce, FL; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Jerry Horrie.

Visitation will be held at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday, September 1, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington, IL. Burial will follow at Braceville-Gardner Cemetery in Braceville, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Uplifted Care of Kankakee or St. Lawrence Catholic Church.