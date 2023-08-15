The MVK Seniors met August 15, 2023 at the Mazon American Legion for lunch provided by CNN and furnished by”The Whistle Stop[” in Coal City.

President Sherry McIntosh called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. A Silent prayer was said for all who were ill, Firemen, Policemen, and EMT’s.

Happy Birthday was sung for Carl Johnson, Nancy Johnson, Robert Matzen, Joe Sereno, and Terri Nichles/Schmidt. The door prizes went to Nancy Brian, Robert Matzen, and Barb Carter.

The Secretaries and Treasurer’s report were read and motioned to pass, all said Aye.

The next meeting will be held Sept 19, 2023 with Euchre at 10:30 and Bingo following the meeting. The meeting was adjourned by Joe Sereno and 2nd by Harriet Osborne.

Anyone 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation. Be sure to call CNN at (1-815-941-1590) to make a reservation.







