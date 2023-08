The Mavericks baseball team played their best game of the season and shut out Seneca by a score of 12–0. Olin Field, six grade lefty , was the winning pitcher and recorded nine strikeouts. Field also contributed two key singles. Breckin Anderson was perfect at the plate in three appearances and had 2 Rbi‘s. Kolton Pfeifer had two hits and two runs scored . MVK did not commit an error in the game.