Morris Hospital Announces Volunteer Recruitment Fair

August 29, 2023, MORRIS, IL –Morris Hospital is hosting a volunteer recruitment fair on Wednesday, September 13, from 10-11:30 a.m. off the main lobby of the hospital, 150 W. High Street, Morris.

The fair provides an opportunity for individuals who are interested in learning more about volunteering at Morris Hospital to meet volunteers in various assignments.

“Volunteers are an important part of Morris Hospital and how we serve our community,” says Karen Nowosielski, Manager of Volunteer Services at Morris Hospital. “When placing each volunteer in a position, we are committed to finding the best match based on the volunteer’s wishes, interests and availability, along with the needs of the hospital.

At this time, the hospital is especially in need of volunteers for the gift shop and main reception desk on a variety of shifts. Volunteer drivers and drivers’ assistants are also needed for the Patient Transportation program.

In addition to attending new volunteer orientation, all volunteers receive training in order to carry out their specific responsibilities. Hospital volunteers are provided a uniform and picture identification badge to wear while performing volunteer duties. Morris Hospital provides volunteers complimentary flu shots, meals in the hospital on the day of service, as well as recognition for service hours.

“One of the greatest benefits that comes with volunteering is the opportunity to make friends and learn new skills,” says Nowosielski. “Our volunteers consider themselves a family, and they are wonderful people who want to make a difference in their community.”

For more information on the volunteer recruitment fair, call 815-705-7022.