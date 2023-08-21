MINUTES OF A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF

DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On August 9, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: Tara Hansen

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Amie Lee, Acting Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes; Asst. Principal/A.D.

Mr. DeLong presented the Waiver Request for the Modification of the School Code to Implement Up to Four Full School Improvement Days, Beginning During the 2024-2025 School Year. He stated that currently the district gets out early every Monday at 2:00 pm for staff improvement and by the time students are dismissed and off campus it’s already 2:30 to 2:45 and staff contracts end at 3:15. He recommends that next year the district does away with early release on Monday and implements the four allowed full day staff improvement days which would benefit not only staff but families.

No comments were received.

Moved by Mallaney, seconded by Trainor, to adjourn the meeting at 6:02 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.

MINUTES OF A REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION

OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On August 9, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:03 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: Tara Hansen

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Amie Lee, Acting Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal/AD

PUBLIC COMMENT

Max Sulzberger addressed the Board regarding the guideline for Wednesday athletic practices. Nick Stipanovich stated the Board will revisit the topic.

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Amie Thompson, President of the DEA, reported that the new bathrooms look amazing and that the DEA is very thankful for the improvements that the Maintenance staff have completed over the summer.

Mrs. Schultz’s report is as presented. She stated that enrollment continues to climb with there being over 60 students in Kindergarten. She thanked the Board and the District Office for hosting new staff orientation lunch at the Dwight Country Club.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report is as presented. He noted that baseball and softball seasons have begun and that the softball team was currently 3-1.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following issues:

1) He noted that the plumbing infrastructure project was long overdue and is glad that State matching grants could be used to get that project completed for the students and staff. He noted that the Maintenance Department has done an amazing amount of work over the summer. Mr. DeLong thanked the Principals, District Office staff, Transportation Department, and Technology Department for all their hard work behind the scenes this summer.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the June 14, 2023 Regular Board Meeting

2) Minutes of the June 14, 2023 Amended Budget Hearing Board Meeting

3) Bills

4) Approve Leave of Absence, Dakota Irvine, 4th Grade Teacher

5) Approve Leave of Absence, Randy Fontaine, Custodian

6) Approve Leave of Absence, Jenny Roeder, 5th Grade Teacher

7) Approve Resignation, Brittani McQueen, Social Worker

8) Approve Retirement, Tracy Karstens, Paraprofessional

9) Approve Resignation, Emma DeLong, 3rd Grade Teacher

10) Approve Employment, Abby Taplin, Social Worker

11) Approve Employment, Jessica Lovell, Paraprofessional

12) Approve Employment, Traci Curl, Special Education Teacher

13) Approve Employment, Allison Neumann, 3rd Grade Teacher

14) Approve Employment, Nicole Neumann, Special Education Teacher

15) Approve Employment, Long Term Substitute Teacher, Shea Connolly, ECSE Teacher

16) Approve Employment, Kathy Quick, Paraprofessional

17) Approve Employment, Lauren Gliwa, Paraprofessional

18) Approve Employment, Long Term Substitute Teacher, Teri Kennedy, 4th Grade

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented the second reading of PRESS Plus Policy 112 updates to the Board.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented a slideshow on the Proposed Budget for FY24. The district ended up with a nearly $1.8M surplus last year. EBF and ESSER funding has been a tremendous help. He noted that the district will no longer receive ESSER III funds. He informed the Board that he will prepare the tax levy in October and November. He noted that the tax rate has dropped over the last six years and is currently $3.02. The district is predicting a $500,000 surplus at the end of FY24.

Mr. DeLong reported that a serious safety hazard designation remains unchanged and continues to exist.

Mr. DeLong presented the Waiver Request for the Modification of the School Code to Implement Up to Four Full School Improvement Days, Beginning During the 2024-2025 School Year.

Mr. DeLong will set the public hearing on the 2023-2024 Budget for September 13, 2023 at 6:00 pm, prior to the Regular Monthly Meeting.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Bowman, to go into Executive Session at 6:46 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.