Notice of recently sentenced cases:
Jeremy Sullivan – Aggravated Assault – 2 years IDOC – investigated by the Pontiac Illinois Police Department
Lucas Wilkerson – Aggravated Driving Under the Influence – 3 years IDOC- investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff
Timothy Wheaton – Reckless Discharge of a Firearm & Aggravated Battery – 6 years IDOC – Investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff
Jack Arnold – Traveling to meet a minor – 3 years IDOC and mandatory sexual offender registration with the State of Illinois – Investigated by the Fairbury Police Department
Devin Coleman – Armed Habitual Criminal -9 years IDOC (must serve at least 85% of sentence) – investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff & Pontiac Illinois Police Department
Andre Yates – Aggravated Battery – 10 years IDOC – investigated by the State of Illinois Dept of Corrections
Ambra Walker – Delivery of a Controlled Substance & Harassment of a Witness – Investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff
James Owens – Obstructing Justice – 3 years IDOC – investigated by the Pontiac Illinois Police Department