NEW VOTER REGISTRATION CARDS BEING MAILED
Registered voters in Livingston County will be receiving new Voter Registration Cards
(yellow postcards) during the next couple of weeks. As required by law, the County
Clerk’s office is in the process of completing a purge of Livingston County voters.
County Clerk Kristy Masching explained that a purge is done to help maintain voter
registrations by keeping them current and up-to-date, to eliminate voters that are
deceased, or have moved from Livingston County.
Masching urges voters to check their voter’s card and familiarize themselves with their
districts and pollinglocations, as some changes may have occurred. Voters should sign
their new card and destroy the old card.
**Editor’s Note: If you find the story above of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents.
Masching is asking for voter’s assistance in returning Voter Registration cards that were
delivered to individuals that no longer live at the address where the card was delivered.
Should a household receive a Voter ID card for a member of their family or for an
individual that once resided at that address, but no longer does, please mark on the Voter
ID card “NOT AT THIS ADDRESS “. If you know the address where the individual has
moved to, please place that on the card too. Place the card in the mail to be returned to
the County Clerk’s office. No additional postage is required. It is important that these
cards be returned to the Clerk’s office and not just destroyed, nor should they be given to
the person listed on the card that does not live in that household. If the addressee on the
card is deceased, please notify the County Clerk’s office in writing. The sole purpose of
a purge is to have correct voter data for the election process.
Also, if an individual’s address has been changed by municipality or post office action,
please inform the County Clerk’s office of said changes. Masching says that if a person
had a Rural Route Box number that was changed by 9-1-1 addressing but their new voter
card reflects an incorrect address her office needs to be informed.
The new cards will be mailed Friday, August 18. Registered voters who do not receive a
voter’s card by the first week in September should notify the County Clerk’s office at
815-844-2006.
Masching would like to reiterate the importance to change voter registration information
whenever a person changes their name or moves, even if the move is across the street. If
the address or name change is not made in a timely fashion before an election is held, the
voter may be prohibited from voting a full ballot.
Masching noted that the next election will be the General Primary, March 19, 2024.
If an individual is not registered to vote, now is the time to do so. Registration may be
done in the County Clerk’s office Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For
information regarding registration qualifications call the County Clerk’s office at 815-
844-2006. Visit our website at www.livingstoncountyil.gov (County Services, County
Clerk, Elections) for on-line registration and additional election information.
