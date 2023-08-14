NEW VOTER REGISTRATION CARDS BEING MAILED

Registered voters in Livingston County will be receiving new Voter Registration Cards

(yellow postcards) during the next couple of weeks. As required by law, the County

Clerk ’s of fice is in the process of completing a purge of Livingston County voters.

County Clerk Kristy Masching explained that a purge is done to help maintain voter

registrations by keeping them current and up- to -date, to eliminate voters that are

deceased, or ha ve moved from Livingston County.

Masching urges voters to check their voter’s card and familiarize themselves with their

districts and pollinglocations, as some changes may have occurred. Voters should sign

the ir new card and destroy the old card.







Masching is asking for voter’s assistance in returning Voter Registration cards that were

delivered to individuals that no longer live at the address where the card was delivered.

Should a household receive a Voter ID card for a member of their family or for an

individual that once resided at that address, but no longer does, please mark on the Voter

ID card “NOT AT THIS ADDRESS “. If you know the address where the individual has

moved to, please place that on the card too. Place the card in the mail to be returned to

the County Clerk’s office. No a ddit ional post a ge is re quir e d . It is important that these

cards be returned to the Clerk’s office and not just destroyed, nor should they be given to

the person listed on the card that does not live in that household. If the addressee on the

card is deceased, please notify the County Clerk’s office in writing. The sole purpose of

a purge is to have correct voter data for the election process.

Also, if an individual’s address has been changed by municipality or post office action,

please inform the County Clerk’s office of said changes. Masching says that if a person

had a Rural Route Box number that was changed by 9-1-1 addressing but their new voter

card reflects an incorrect address her office needs to be informed.

The new cards will be mailed Friday, August 18. Registered voters who do not receive a

voter’s card by the first week in September should notify the County Clerk’s office at

815-844-2006.

Masching would like to reiterate the importance to change voter registration information

whenever a person changes their name or moves, e ve n if the move is a c ross the stre e t . If

the address or name change is not made in a timely fashion before an election is held, the

voter may be prohibited from voting a full ballot.







M asc h in g n ote d that the n e xt e le c tion w il l b e t h e G e n e r al Pr i m ar y, M ar c h 19, 2024.

If an individual is not registered to vote, now is the time to do so. Registration may be

done in the County Clerk’s office Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For

information regarding registration qualifications call the County Clerk’s office at 815-

844-2006. Visit our website at ww w.livi ng stonco unt y il .g ov (County Services, County

Clerk, Elections) for on-line registration and additional election information.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story above of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents.