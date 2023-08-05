Livingston County Health Department Tire Collection

Livingston County, IL – The Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) will be assisting in the collection of unused tires in an effort to reduce mosquito breeding grounds by providing a means of environmentally safe tire disposal. Tires are notorious breeding grounds for mosquitoes. After sitting outdoors, tires often fill with stagnant water and nutritious leaves making them perfect environments for mosquitoes to thrive.

Tire disposal program eligibility requirements: