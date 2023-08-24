Divas 3

The next performance from the Livingston County Concert Association will be coming to Pontiac, Illinois on September 19, 2023. The all female act Divas 3 will take the stage at the Pontiac Township High School at 7 PM. This will be the first performance for The Association’s 73rd season here in Livingston County.

Divas 3 is an amazing group with powerhouse voices who will sing the biggest hits of the greatest divas in music history. This vibrant show spans four decades covering the 1960s through the 1990s with hits by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA, and many more! Individual members of the group have all starred in shows on the Las Vegas Strip. Since its inception in 2013, the group has gone on to perform at performing arts centers across the United States, and internationally as a headlining entertainer act aboard luxury cruise ships.

The Divas unique three part arrangements are blended with solid, top notch vocals honoring the iconic hits of the era of the great divas.

Members should have already received the season tickets in the mail. Individual tickets for the concert are $25.00 and will be available at the door the night of the concert. You won’t want to miss it! Please contact Ruth Schlosser at 815-844-6394 for ticket information. You may also email her at schloss4@frontier.com.

For information about the Concert Association contact Rod or Dorothy Patterson at 815-844-7833 or email at rod.hjemme@gmail.com. Email notifications have been sent to members that have provided an email address. If you submitted an email address and did not receive a notification contact Rod at the above email address.