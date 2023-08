Will Brady, of Dwight, recently set up a lemonade stand at the August 12 Dwight Woman’s Club Saturday Market in Dwight.

He donated 50% of his proceeds to Dwight’s Operation SOS, an amazing $50!

Operation SOS currently supports 47 area men and women serving our country. They will soon add four more as they recently graduated from high school, or are soon to graduate from basic training.

Thanks, Will.

Operation SOS thanks you, the Village of Dwight thanks you, and our Country thanks you.