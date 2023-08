The Gardner Lions club held a meeting on August 8, 2023.

President Joe Spiezio presented Lion Keith Howland with an award for 55 years of service and Lion Belinda Gordon with a Lions Foundation Fellow award.

Gardner Lions will be having 2 breakfasts on September 24 and October 22 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m, at the Gardner Legion Hall.